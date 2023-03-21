 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia stocks bounce gingerly but bank fears lurk

Reuters
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% in early trade. Australian shares bounced 1.3% from Monday's four-month trough and the Hang Seng opened 0.7% higher.

Asian stocks were lifted from lows on Tuesday, with the rescue of Credit Suisse stemming selling in bank shares, though the mood was fragile and the stress in markets had traders wondering whether U.S. rate hikes might be finished.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday, though Chicago-traded Nikkei futures were in the green.

Overnight an early selloff in Europe was reversed and on Wall Street the S&P 500 rose 0.9%. U.S. futures rose 0.2% in early Asia trade.