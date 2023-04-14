 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia shares up as Singapore joins the pause camp

Reuters
Apr 14, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

The dovish signals helped keep non-yielding gold near one-year highs, while the euro led the currency pack as the European Central Bank stays stubbornly hawkish.

Asian shares firmed on Friday as Singapore became the latest country to pause its policy tightening and markets became more confident the likely next hike in U.S. rates would be the last this cycle.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) surprised many by leaving policy unchanged, saying the tightening already underway would ensure inflation slowed sharply later this year.

The MAS joined central banks in Canada and Australia in putting hikes on hold, while the U.S. Federal Reserve was seen nearer pausing after a soft producer price report.