App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 07:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asia shares take a breather, pound near nine-month peak

Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.6 percent while Australian and New Zealand shares each added 0.2 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asian shares paused on Thursday as investors awaited data from China for clues about the health of the world's second largest economy while the pound shot up to near nine-month highs as the risk of a no-deal Brexit receded following a late-night vote.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 522.38 points. Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.6 percent while Australian and New Zealand shares each added 0.2 percent.

Asian markets have seen an impressive rally this year with the MSCI index climbing about 10 percent largely after the U.S. Federal Reserve all but abandoned its rate hike plans.

Wall Street was buoyant overnight after U.S. data showed producer prices barely edged higher in February, the latest sign inflation remains tame and affirming expectations the Federal Reserve would maintain a "patient" approach to future tightening.

related news

Analysts, however, remain sceptical about how much further a share rally would run as signs of slowing global growth, weak corporate earnings and trade tensions between the United States and China hang heavy on risk assets.

"Before we conclude that this market still has decent legs, we'd like to see equity prices supported by stronger macro data, lifted by better earnings trends, and confirmed by stable-to-rising yields," David Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis, said in a note titled 'Rally vs Reality'.

All eyes were on China, which is due to release figures on retail sales and industrial production later in the day.

Most of the action overnight was in Sterling after the British parliament rejected leaving the European Union without a deal, paving the way for a vote that could delay Brexit until at least the end of June.

The rejection of a no-deal Brexit sent the cable rallying to $1.3380, the highest since June 2018. It jumped 2.1 percent for its best one-day percentage gain since April 2017 and was last at $1.3315.

The real test for Sterling is yet to come, said Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank, as lawmakers still need to agree a way forward before an extension from the European Union could be obtained.

"Sterling is set to stay stuck in the washing machine for a while longer," Attrill said.

"Indeed, it is still not possible to rule out the risk that we end up with a snap general election, an event risk which, were it to transpire, has the potential to hurt Sterling by even more than the prospect of an imminent UK exit from the EU without any transition arrangement."

The euro extended gains for a fifth day in a row to the highest since March 5. It was last at $1.1306.

Wednesday's vote boosted investor optimism in equities market too, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index climbing 0.6 percent while London's FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent as sterling extended gains.

The dollar eased on the inflation data with its index against a basket of major currencies slipping for a fourth straight day to a 1-1/2 week trough. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was last at 111.15.

Oil prices extended overnight gains with U.S. crude up 9 cents per barrel at $58.35 and Brent adding 7 cents to $67.62.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 07:18 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Facebook and Instagram Go Down for Over 8 Hours, Internet Brings out t ...

India vs Australia | Sundar: Dramatic Surrender Reminds India of Holes ...

Chandrababu Naidu Calls Modi 'Pseudo Chowkidar', Accuses Him of Protec ...

'Challenging Day': SpiceJet May Cancel 30-35 Flights Today After India ...

India, US Agree to Establish Six Nuclear Power Plants in India

'Bomb Cyclone' Unleashes High Winds, Snow in US; Colorado Man Killed, ...

Rahul Gandhi Seeks Workers' View on AAP Alliance After Delhi Leaders S ...

Facebook, Instagram Down: Website and Apps Not Working For Users Acros ...

Disappointed, Says India as China Again Blocks UN's Move to List JeM C ...

2019 general elections: Raj Babbar, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Priya Dutt in ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

Boeing faces crisis with worldwide grounding of 737 MAX jetliners

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to track mixed global cues; ...

Top stocks to watch out for: Jet Airways, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, LIC

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 13

Top brokerage calls: Morgan Stanley overweight on RIL; Nomura positive ...

China blocks move at UN to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist; Indi ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

In Gandhinagar, Priyanka Gandhi re-frames idea of patriotism and gives ...

US college admissions scandal exposes dark side of how America's rich ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Special Olympics 2019: More than 7,500 athletes from 200 countries to ...

India vs Australia: Fans fume as Virat Kohli & Co are outgunned, clamo ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Tigmanshu Dhulia's dialogue from Milan Talkies will leave you in split ...

Emilia Clarke compares GoT's ending to taking off a bra!

Brahmastra: Does Ayan Mukerji’s recent post hint at Ranbir Kapoor an ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.