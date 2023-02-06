English
    Asia shares slip, dollar up as US rate outlook shifts

    Bond markets took a beating on Friday following stunning reports on jobs and services, catching speculators very short of dollars and sending the currency sharply higher.

    Reuters
    February 06, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST
    Asian Markets

    Asian shares eased on Monday after a run of upbeat economic data from the United States and globally lessened the risk of recession, but also suggested interest rates would have to rise further and stay up for longer.

    Bond markets took a beating on Friday following stunning reports on jobs and services, catching speculators very short of dollars and sending the currency sharply higher.

    The dollar extended its rally on the yen to a three-week top of 132.60 on Monday amid reports the Japanese government had offered the job of central bank governor to the current deputy, Masayoshi Amamiya.

    Amamiya has been closely involved with the Bank of Japan's current super-easy policies and is considered by markets to be more dovish than some other contenders.