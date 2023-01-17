 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia shares slip ahead of expected weak China economic data

Reuters
Jan 17, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

Asia shares mostly slipped on Tuesday ahead of Beijing's expected release of weak fourth-quarter economic data, although investor sentiment about China's rebound remained positive even as the global economy edges closer to recession.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was down 0.18% at 0127 GMT.

China's economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging 2022 growth to one of the lowest rates in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year.

Data on Tuesday is forecast to show gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.8% in October-December from a year earlier, less than half of the third quarter's 3.9% pace, according to a Reuters poll. On a quarterly basis, GDP is projected to have contracted 0.8% in the fourth quarter.

The official data will be released at 0200 GMT.

"I think investors will look through the Q4 GDP prints and focus on 2023," said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets Hong Kong. "According to Chinese media, more than half of the 31 provinces and municipalities that have released 2023 work reports are targeting above 5.5% growth for 2023."