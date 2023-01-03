 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Asia shares skid on China woes, yen hits 6-month high

Reuters
Jan 03, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell another 1.3%, having lost a fifth of its value last year.

Asian share markets slipped on Tuesday amid concerns the rapid spread of coronavirus infections in China would further hurt economic growth and hinder global supply chains, even if opening up would be positive in the long run.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell another 1.3%, having lost a fifth of its value last year.

Japanese share trading was shut for a holiday but Nikkei futures were trading lower at 25,655, compared with the last close for the cash index of 26,094.

Chinese blue chips fell 0.8%, while the Hang Seng dropped 2.0%.

Surveys out over the weekend showed China's factory activity had shrunk at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID-19 infections swept through production lines.

"China is entering the most dangerous weeks of the pandemic," warned analysts at Capital Economics.