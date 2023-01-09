 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia shares rise on US rate bets, China reopening

Reuters
Jan 09, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

Asian shares rallied on Monday as hopes for less aggressive U.S. rate hikes and the opening of China's borders bolstered the outlook for the global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5% to a five-month top, with South Korean shares gaining 2.1%.

Chinese blue chips added 0.4%, while Hong Kong shares climbed 1.4%. China's yuan also firmed to its highest since mid-August.

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday but futures were trading at 26,230, compared with a cash close on Friday of 25,973.

S&P 500 futures added 0.2% and Nasdaq futures 0.3%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.5%, while FTSE futures firmed 0.4%.

Earnings season kicks off this week with the major U.S. banks, with the Street fearing no year-on-year growth at all in overall earnings.