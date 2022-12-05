 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia shares pin hopes on China opening, oil rallies

Reuters
Dec 05, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, even if full freedom could be months away.

The news helped oil prices firm as OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their output targets ahead of a European Union ban and price caps on Russian crude, which kick off on Monday. [O/R]

More Chinese cities announced an easing of coronavirus curbs on Sunday as Beijing tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after recent unprecedented protests against restrictions.

"While the easing of some restrictions does not equate to a wholesale shift away from the dynamic COVID zero strategy just yet, it is further evidence of a shifting approach and financial markets look to be firmly focussed on the longer term outlook over the near-term hit to activity as virus cases look set to continue," said Taylor Nugent, an economist at NAB.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2%, after rallying 3.7% last week to a three-month top.

Japan's Nikkei was near flat, while South Korea dipped 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.1%.