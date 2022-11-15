 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia shares mixed while oil falls on China COVID outlook

Nov 15, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

Asian share markets were mixed on Tuesday and oil was weaker as investors sought to digest the economic implications of China's COVID policy adjustments and a rescue package for the country's struggling property sector.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%, following mild losses for U.S. overnight.

Australian shares lost 0.28%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was off 0.16%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was flat while China's CSI300 Index was down 0.3%.

Some Chinese cities have begun cutting routine community testing, days after China announced an easing of some of its heavy-handed coronavirus measures. At the same time, however, COVID case numbers in the country have grown.

Chinese property stocks were giving up the some of the steep gains made a day earlier on the rescue package.