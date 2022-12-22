 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia shares join Wall Street bounce, yen keeps climbing

Dec 22, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

In a surprise, U.S. consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as the labour market remained strong. Inflation expectations fell to 6.7%, the lowest since September 2021, courtesy of falling gas prices.

Asian stocks climbed into the black on Thursday after an upbeat reading on U.S. consumers cheered Wall Street investors, while the yen added to its recent massive gains as Japanese bond yields shifted into a new higher range.

That helped spark a rally on Wall Street with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both adding another 0.3% on Thursday.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures rose 0.1% and FTSE futures 0.3%, though turnover was subdued by the usual seasonal lull.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 1.1%, while Chinese blue chips rose 0.75%.

Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.2% after the country's government revised up its growth forecast for the next fiscal year on hopes for higher business expenditure and substantial wage hikes.