App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Delhi
AAP : 6

Need 30 more seats to win

BJP+ : 2

Need 34 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 07:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asia shares inch up, coronavirus anxiety keeps investors edgy

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1% with the Australian market rising 0.6% and South Korea's KOSPI lifting 0.7%.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Asian share markets looked set for another cautious session on Tuesday as investors tried to judge how quickly China’s factories could return to work as the coronavirus continues to spread and deaths mount.

China’s Hubei province reported 2,097 new cases and 103 new deaths on Feb. 10, with a fatality rate of 3.07%. The total number of deaths in China has topped 1,000, well past the toll from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome which killed hundreds worldwide in 2002.2003..

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1% with the Australian market rising 0.6% and South Korea's KOSPI lifting 0.7%.

Close

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, though futures NKc1 traded just a shade firmer.

related news

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 were a tad weaker, down 0.07%, after a late jump took Wall Street to fresh record highs on Monday. The Dow rose 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73% and the Nasdaq 1.13%.

The gains came even as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned the spread of coronavirus among people who had not been to China could be “the spark that becomes a bigger fire”.

In China, factories were slow in re-opening after an extended Lunar New Year break, leading analysts at JPMorgan to again downgrade forecasts for growth this quarter.

“The coronavirus outbreak completely changed the dynamics of the Chinese economy,” they wrote in a note.

“The coronavirus is an unexpected, tentative demand shock, and it has also become a notable supply shock due to prolonged factory shutdown. The magnitude of the supply shock depends on the pace of production recovery.”

They assumed the contagion would peak in March and factories would slowly resume opening this month, though the situation remained uncertain. In this case, growth would brake sharply to around a 1% annualized pace in the first quarter, before rebounding to 9.3% in the second.

Should the contagion not peak until April, growth could turn negative in the first quarter, with a rebound spread over the second and third quarters.

The risks are such that investors are wagering on more stimulus from Beijing, while a host of other central banks are under pressure to safeguard their economies with cheaper loans.

Markets are pricing in more than 40 basis points of easing this year from the Federal Reserve and again nudged the Treasury yield curve negative, to reflect the danger of recession.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell appears before Congress on Tuesday in the first of a two-day testimony and is expected to reiterate that the U.S. economy is doing well but rates can stay low given subdued inflation.

The relative outperformance of the U.S. economy is keeping the dollar well supported, with the euro slipping to a four-month low at $1.0906 EUR=. The British pound GBP= touched a two-month trough of $1.2870 and was last at $1.2913.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was again at its highest since mid-October at 98.858.

The dollar was steadier on the Japanese yen, which benefits from being a safe haven of its own, and last stood at 109.75.

Risk aversion helped lift gold to its highest for a week, though the strength of the dollar made for a slow climb. It was last at $1,571.58 per ounce.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 07:59 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.