 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Asia shares cautious, bonds edgy after Fed warnings

Reuters
Nov 18, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

Both the dollar and bond yields were shoved higher overnight when St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said interest rates might need to hit a range from 5% to 7% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.

Asian shares were in a cautious mood on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials fired more warning shots on interest rates, while rising coronavirus cases in China and liquidity strains in its bond market added to uncertainty.

Both the dollar and bond yields were shoved higher overnight when St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said interest rates might need to hit a range from 5% to 7% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.

That was a blow to investors who had been wagering rates would peak at 5% and saw Fed fund futures sell off as markets priced in more chance that rates would now top out at 5-5.25%, rather than 4.75-5.0%.

Two-year yields crept back up to 4.46%, retracing a little of last week's sharp inflation-driven drop of 33 basis points to a low of 4.29%. That left them 69 basis points above 10-year yields, the largest inversion since 1981. [US/]

"The message is about the desire from the Fed to lean against what they would consider premature loosening of financial conditions," said Brian Daingerfield, an analyst at NatWest Markets. "And on that front, message received."

"The Fed seems squarely focused on over-signalling on the tightening front and hoping the data slow to a point where they can have the flexibility to undershoot."