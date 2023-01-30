English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: Markets live: Adani stocks in focus
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Asia shares welcome China back, ready for rate hikes

    Earnings from a who's who of tech giants will also test the mettle of Wall Street bulls, who are looking to propel the Nasdaq to its best January since 2001.

    Reuters
    January 30, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST
    Asian Markets

    Asian Markets

    Asian shares edged higher on Monday into a week that is certain to see interest rates rise in Europe and the United States, along with U.S. jobs and wage data that may influence how much further they still have to go.

    Earnings from a who's who of tech giants will also test the mettle of Wall Street bulls, who are looking to propel the Nasdaq to its best January since 2001.

    Asia has been no slouch either as China's swift reopening bolsters the economic outlook, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 11% in January so far at a nine-month high.

    Early Monday, the index was up 0.2%, while Chinese blue chips climbed 1.3% after returning from the holidays.