Asia share markets fret on China COVID outbreaks, Fed outlook

Reuters
Nov 21, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

Beijing's most populous district urged residents to stay at home on Monday as the city's COVID case numbers rose, while at least one district in Guangzhou was locked down for five days.

Asian share markets turned hesitant on Monday as investors fretted about the economic fallout from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China, while bonds and the dollar braced for more updates on U.S. monetary policy.

The rash of outbreaks across the country has been a setback to hopes for an early easing in strict pandemic restrictions, one reason cited for a 10% slide in oil prices last week.

It also dragged MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off a two-month high, though it still ended firmer on the week. Early Monday, the index was down 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei added 0.3%, while South Korea eased 0.4%.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.1% in quiet trade.

The Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday combined with the distraction of the soccer World Cup could make for thin trading, while Black Friday sales will offer an insight into how consumers are faring and the outlook for retail stocks.