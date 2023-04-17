 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia set for outperformance; India to benefit from strong balance sheets, supply-side reforms: Morgan Stanley

Apr 17, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Balance sheets for the financial and non-financial private sector in India have been cleaned up over the years, it said. A 'deep recession in the US, however, can be a cause of worry for Asia, Morgan Stanley has said

The stress in the banking systems in the US and Europe has made the case for Asia’s outperformance even more compelling amid tailwinds like China’s reopening and healthy growth metrics in India, Morgan Stanley has said.

In a recent report, the financial services major said the aggressive monetary tightening cycle in the US and Europe is being exacerbated by contracting liquidity conditions at both small and large banks.

“...US bank loans are growing at 10%Y (credit, which includes securities, is growing at 2.7%Y), but deposits are growing at   -5%Y. This gap between credit and deposit growth is even more pronounced for small banks (defined by the Fed as banks outside of the 25 largest banks by assets), where credit to deposit ratios have risen faster than at large banks,” it noted.

