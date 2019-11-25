Market Live: Nifty above 11,950, Sensex gains 200 pts; metal stocks shine

Brokerages View: Source CNBC-TV18:

CLSA on Consumer Staples

Deceleration in growth but tax bonanza helps earnings

Growth moderation remained a key theme

Sector growth rates moderated to a multi-quarter low

Like-for-like EBITDA grew ahead of rev growth, led by better margins

Volume growth & SSG mirrored weakness, except Asian Paints & Varun Bev

Management commentary was cautious on slowdown concerns

Q2 rev growth for staples (ex-ITC) slowest in nine quarters

Discretionary revenue growth at a multi-quarter low YoY

Have cut our revenue as well as earnings forecasts across our coverage

CLSA Market Strategy

For market breadth to improve, broader eco growth outlook needs to improve

Believe that deceleration trend in growth is close to bottoming out

Mkt breadth improvement implies some top stocks underperforming the Nifty

Among index heavyweights, we continue to like RIL, ICICI, Axis Bank & HDFC

Maintain underweight on TCS, Infosys, HUL & ITC

Prefer corporate over private retail banks

In model portfolio, increase underweight on IT by 2 ppts & add to Maruti

Other top ideas include ICICI Lombard, Godrej Props, Adani Ports

Other top ideas include Bharti Airtel, Ramco Cements & Sun Pharma

CLSA on Telecom

All 3 telcos announce tariff hikes; retain a buy on Bharti Airtel

Factor in approximately 35% cumulative tariff hikes by FY22

Maintain sell call on Vodafone Idea & lower target to Rs 5.50 from Rs 7 per share

Sell on Vodafone Idea on continued rev share loss & inadequate cashflows

Retain buy on Bharti Airtel & raise target to Rs 515 from Rs 415 per share

FY21-22 ARPU estimates raised by 1%/17% & rev by 2%/5% for Bharti & Vodafone Idea respectively

Goldman Sache On Q2 GDP

Expect GDP growth to decelerate further to 4.4% YoY in Q2

Morgan Stanley on Oberoi Realty

Overweight rating, target at Rs 633 per share

Funding to both developers & home buyers is getting difficult

Lenders are helping drive industry consolidation

Jefferies Equity Strategy

Power demand is tracking 8% lower in Nov with credit signals are alarming

Bank credit growth slowed to a two-year low of 8.1% on Nov 8

Too early to be sanguine on an eco recovery, therefore we stay cautious

For now, earnings remain sluggish despite a decent Q2 & corporate tax cuts

With valuations also extended at 19x P/E, we remain cautious

OW on financials, industrials & tech; ICICI, Axis, L&T amongst best ideas

Also like Syngene, Supreme Industries & Petronet LNG amongst midcaps

Credit Suisse Market Strategy

Unlikely that FY20 would see any growth in EPS

FY21 should see meaningful cuts too

Remain positive on well-capitalised banks (HDFC Bank, ICICI & SBI)

Like rate sensitives (Power Grid, NTPC), Metals

Concerned on domestic cyclicals like cement (UltraTech) & discretionary (Maruti)

35% of firms saw rev fall & nearly half saw EBIT decline- worst in a decade

Credit Suisse on Aurobindo Pharma

Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 500 per share

Unit IV will likely require a re-inspection to resolve form 483 observations

Approvals from Unit IV may be stuck for at least one year

Unit IV accounts for 30% of pending ANDAs having higher margins

Almost half of pending ANDAs could be stuck now

Have a warning letter on unit XI & form 483 on units VII & IV

Next key catalyst is completion of Sandoz dea