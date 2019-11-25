App
Nov 25, 2019 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty above 11,950, Sensex gains 200 pts; metal stocks shine

All the sectoral indices are trading higher led by the metal, infra and IT.

highlights

  • November 25, 2019 10:08 AM IST

    MEP Infrastructure receives LoA from NHAI: MEP Infrastructure Developers share price gained 3 percent on November 25 after company received LoA from NHAI.

  • November 25, 2019 10:04 AM IST

    JMC Projects bags order: The company has secured new orders for institutional and commercial building projects in East and South India totalling Rs 615 crore.

  • November 25, 2019 09:49 AM IST

  • November 25, 2019 09:42 AM IST

    Unichem Laboratories gets USFDA nod: ​Unichem Laboratories share price gained 8 percent on November 25 after company received approval from USFDA for Atenolol Tablets USP.

  • November 25, 2019 09:30 AM IST

    Ashoka Buildcon rises 12% on LoA from NHAI: ​Ashoka Buildcon share price rose 12 percent on November 25 after company received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NHAI for the project of 4 laning of NH-161 from Kandi to Ramsanpalle in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojna on hybrid annuity mode.

  • November 25, 2019 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices on November 25 with Nifty around 11,950.

    The Sensex is up 110.99 points or 0.28% at 40470.40, and the Nifty up 31 points or 0.26% at 11945.40. About 592 shares have advanced, 238 shares declined, and 58 shares are unchanged. 

    Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, RIL, Vedanta, Tata Steel and JSW Steel are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Zee Entertainment, ONGC, BPCL and Tata Motors.

    All the sectoral indices are trading higher led by the metal, infra and IT.

  • November 25, 2019 09:11 AM IST

    Brokerages View: Source CNBC-TV18:

    CLSA on Consumer Staples
    Deceleration in growth but tax bonanza helps earnings
    Growth moderation remained a key theme 
    Sector growth rates moderated to a multi-quarter low
    Like-for-like EBITDA grew ahead of rev growth, led by better margins
    Volume growth & SSG mirrored weakness, except Asian Paints & Varun Bev
    Management commentary was cautious on slowdown concerns
    Q2 rev growth for staples (ex-ITC) slowest in nine quarters 
    Discretionary revenue growth at a multi-quarter low YoY
    Have cut our revenue as well as earnings forecasts across our coverage 

    CLSA Market Strategy
    For market breadth to improve, broader eco growth outlook needs to improve
    Believe that deceleration trend in growth is close to bottoming out
    Mkt breadth improvement implies some top stocks underperforming the Nifty
    Among index heavyweights, we continue to like RIL, ICICI, Axis Bank & HDFC
    Maintain underweight on TCS, Infosys, HUL & ITC
    Prefer corporate over private retail banks
    In model portfolio, increase underweight on IT by 2 ppts & add to Maruti
    Other top ideas include ICICI Lombard, Godrej Props, Adani Ports
    Other top ideas include Bharti Airtel, Ramco Cements & Sun Pharma

    CLSA on Telecom
    All 3 telcos announce tariff hikes; retain a buy on Bharti Airtel
    Factor in approximately 35% cumulative tariff hikes by FY22
    Maintain sell call on Vodafone Idea & lower target to Rs 5.50 from Rs 7 per share
    Sell on Vodafone Idea on continued rev share loss & inadequate cashflows 
    Retain buy on Bharti Airtel & raise target to Rs 515 from Rs 415 per share
    FY21-22 ARPU estimates raised by 1%/17% & rev by 2%/5% for Bharti & Vodafone Idea respectively

    Goldman Sache On Q2 GDP
    Expect GDP growth to decelerate further to 4.4% YoY in Q2

    Morgan Stanley on Oberoi Realty
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 633 per share
    Funding to both developers & home buyers is getting difficult
    Lenders are helping drive industry consolidation

    Jefferies Equity Strategy
    Power demand is tracking 8% lower in Nov with credit signals are alarming
    Bank credit growth slowed to a two-year low of 8.1% on Nov 8
    Too early to be sanguine on an eco recovery, therefore we stay cautious
    For now, earnings remain sluggish despite a decent Q2 & corporate tax cuts
    With valuations also extended at 19x P/E, we remain cautious
    OW on financials, industrials & tech; ICICI, Axis, L&T amongst best ideas
    Also like Syngene, Supreme Industries & Petronet LNG amongst midcaps

    Credit Suisse Market Strategy
    Unlikely that FY20 would see any growth in EPS 
    FY21 should see meaningful cuts too
    Remain positive on well-capitalised banks (HDFC Bank, ICICI & SBI)
    Like rate sensitives (Power Grid, NTPC), Metals
    Concerned on domestic cyclicals like cement (UltraTech) & discretionary (Maruti)
    35% of firms saw rev fall & nearly half saw EBIT decline- worst in a decade

    Credit Suisse on Aurobindo Pharma
    Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 500 per share
    Unit IV will likely require a re-inspection to resolve form 483 observations
    Approvals from Unit IV may be stuck for at least one year
    Unit IV accounts for 30% of pending ANDAs having higher margins
    Almost half of pending ANDAs could be stuck now
    Have a warning letter on unit XI & form 483 on units VII & IV
    Next key catalyst is completion of Sandoz dea

  • November 25, 2019 09:05 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 71.69 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 71.71 per dollar.

  • November 25, 2019 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session on November 25.

    At 09:04 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 175.48 points or 0.43% at 40534.89, and the Nifty up 13.40 points or 0.11% at 11927.80.

