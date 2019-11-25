Market Live: Nifty above 11,950, Sensex gains 200 pts; metal stocks shine

Live now
Nov 25, 2019 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MEP Infrastructure receives LoA from NHAI: MEP Infrastructure Developers share price gained 3 percent on November 25 after company received LoA from NHAI.
JMC Projects bags order: The company has secured new orders for institutional and commercial building projects in East and South India totalling Rs 615 crore.
Unichem Laboratories gets USFDA nod: Unichem Laboratories share price gained 8 percent on November 25 after company received approval from USFDA for Atenolol Tablets USP.
Ashoka Buildcon rises 12% on LoA from NHAI: Ashoka Buildcon share price rose 12 percent on November 25 after company received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NHAI for the project of 4 laning of NH-161 from Kandi to Ramsanpalle in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojna on hybrid annuity mode.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Exide Industries with stop loss at Rs 188 and target of Rs 201, HDFC with stop loss at Rs 2150 and target of Rs 2400 and Jindal Steel & Power with stop loss at Rs 141 and target of Rs 152.
Market Opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices on November 25 with Nifty around 11,950.
The Sensex is up 110.99 points or 0.28% at 40470.40, and the Nifty up 31 points or 0.26% at 11945.40. About 592 shares have advanced, 238 shares declined, and 58 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, RIL, Vedanta, Tata Steel and JSW Steel are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Zee Entertainment, ONGC, BPCL and Tata Motors.
All the sectoral indices are trading higher led by the metal, infra and IT.
Brokerages View: Source CNBC-TV18:
CLSA on Consumer Staples
Deceleration in growth but tax bonanza helps earnings
Growth moderation remained a key theme
Sector growth rates moderated to a multi-quarter low
Like-for-like EBITDA grew ahead of rev growth, led by better margins
Volume growth & SSG mirrored weakness, except Asian Paints & Varun Bev
Management commentary was cautious on slowdown concerns
Q2 rev growth for staples (ex-ITC) slowest in nine quarters
Discretionary revenue growth at a multi-quarter low YoY
Have cut our revenue as well as earnings forecasts across our coverage
CLSA Market Strategy
For market breadth to improve, broader eco growth outlook needs to improve
Believe that deceleration trend in growth is close to bottoming out
Mkt breadth improvement implies some top stocks underperforming the Nifty
Among index heavyweights, we continue to like RIL, ICICI, Axis Bank & HDFC
Maintain underweight on TCS, Infosys, HUL & ITC
Prefer corporate over private retail banks
In model portfolio, increase underweight on IT by 2 ppts & add to Maruti
Other top ideas include ICICI Lombard, Godrej Props, Adani Ports
Other top ideas include Bharti Airtel, Ramco Cements & Sun Pharma
CLSA on Telecom
All 3 telcos announce tariff hikes; retain a buy on Bharti Airtel
Factor in approximately 35% cumulative tariff hikes by FY22
Maintain sell call on Vodafone Idea & lower target to Rs 5.50 from Rs 7 per share
Sell on Vodafone Idea on continued rev share loss & inadequate cashflows
Retain buy on Bharti Airtel & raise target to Rs 515 from Rs 415 per share
FY21-22 ARPU estimates raised by 1%/17% & rev by 2%/5% for Bharti & Vodafone Idea respectively
Goldman Sache On Q2 GDP
Expect GDP growth to decelerate further to 4.4% YoY in Q2
Morgan Stanley on Oberoi Realty
Overweight rating, target at Rs 633 per share
Funding to both developers & home buyers is getting difficult
Lenders are helping drive industry consolidation
Jefferies Equity Strategy
Power demand is tracking 8% lower in Nov with credit signals are alarming
Bank credit growth slowed to a two-year low of 8.1% on Nov 8
Too early to be sanguine on an eco recovery, therefore we stay cautious
For now, earnings remain sluggish despite a decent Q2 & corporate tax cuts
With valuations also extended at 19x P/E, we remain cautious
OW on financials, industrials & tech; ICICI, Axis, L&T amongst best ideas
Also like Syngene, Supreme Industries & Petronet LNG amongst midcaps
Credit Suisse Market Strategy
Unlikely that FY20 would see any growth in EPS
FY21 should see meaningful cuts too
Remain positive on well-capitalised banks (HDFC Bank, ICICI & SBI)
Like rate sensitives (Power Grid, NTPC), Metals
Concerned on domestic cyclicals like cement (UltraTech) & discretionary (Maruti)
35% of firms saw rev fall & nearly half saw EBIT decline- worst in a decade
Credit Suisse on Aurobindo Pharma
Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 500 per share
Unit IV will likely require a re-inspection to resolve form 483 observations
Approvals from Unit IV may be stuck for at least one year
Unit IV accounts for 30% of pending ANDAs having higher margins
Almost half of pending ANDAs could be stuck now
Have a warning letter on unit XI & form 483 on units VII & IV
Next key catalyst is completion of Sandoz dea
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 71.69 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 71.71 per dollar.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session on November 25.
At 09:04 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 175.48 points or 0.43% at 40534.89, and the Nifty up 13.40 points or 0.11% at 11927.80.