Ashoka Buildcon surges 17% as company shares trade ex-bonus

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon surged 17 percent intraday Thursday as company shares goes ex-bonus.

The company had recommended bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1 equity share for every 2 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

At 13:36 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 165, up Rs 5.55, or 3.48 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 196.61 and 52-week low Rs 114.42 on 30 April, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.08 percent below its 52-week high and 44.21 percent above its 52-week low.

In the last one year share was up 31 percent.

