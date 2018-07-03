Ashoka Buildcon stock rallied 3% on receipt of arbitration award

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon gained as much as 2.6 percent in the afternoon trade on Tuesday after receiving arbitration award related to Rajasthan project.

The road developer informed exchanges that it, along with one of its subsidiary has received amount of Rs 22,44,90,005 vide settlement agreement executed with NHAI.

The amount received by the company was an outcome of conciliation process for the resolution of disputes under the arbitration, for the Project viz. construction of 4/6 lane access controlled Chittorgarh Bypass - NH-79, in Rajasthan.

At 13:48 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 232.50, up Rs 4.50, or 1.97 percent on the BSE.