App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon stock rallied 3% on receipt of arbitration award

Ashoka Buildcon along with one of its subsidiary has received amount of Rs 22,44,90,005 vide settlement agreement executed with NHAI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon gained as much as 2.6 percent in the afternoon trade on Tuesday after receiving arbitration award related to Rajasthan project.

The road developer informed exchanges that it, along with one of its subsidiary has received amount of Rs 22,44,90,005 vide settlement agreement executed with NHAI.

The amount received by the company was an outcome of conciliation process for the resolution of disputes under the arbitration, for the Project viz. construction of 4/6 lane access controlled Chittorgarh Bypass - NH-79, in Rajasthan.

At 13:48 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 232.50, up Rs 4.50, or 1.97 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 02:02 pm

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.