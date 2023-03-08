 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashoka Buildcon rises on winning Rs 366.67 crore-order

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Ashoka Buildcon has secured an order from North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd for the development of distribution infrastructure at Muzaffarpur Electric Supply Circle of Bihar

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon rose over three percent in the morning trade of March 8 after the company announced bagging a Rs 366.67-crore order in Bihar.

At 10.16 am, shares of the highway developer were trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 80.05 on BSE.

The company secured an order from North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd for the development of distribution infrastructure at Muzaffarpur Electric Supply Circle, Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

The contract value of the project is Rs 366.67 crore, the company added.