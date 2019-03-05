App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon rallies 7% after JV emerges as lowest bidder for railway project

The company has submitted bid to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited in Joint Venture with Stroytech Services LLC, wherein the company is a lead member, for the project.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashoka Buildcon shares gained 7 percent intraday on Tuesday after the joint venture company emerged as lowest bidder for railway project by Rail Vikas Nigam.

The project includes construction of roadbed, minor bridges, supply of ballast, installation of track (excluding supply of rails & PSC sleepers & thick web switches), electrical (railway electrification and general electrification), signalling and telecommunication works for doubling of track between Kakrala halt (excluding) and Hadiaya (including) in Ambala Division of Northern Railway, Punjab.

"The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for Package 2, the quoted value of which is Rs 443.23 crore, with a completion period of 36 months for package," Ashoka Buildcon said.

At 13:40 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 129.30, up Rs 8.15, or 6.73 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Buzzing Stocks

