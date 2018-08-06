App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon gains 2.5% after arm wins city gas distribution order in Maharashtra, Karnataka

Unison Enviro got the authorisation for two geographical areas— in Karnataka and Maharashtra and for a period of 25 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon gained over 2.5 percent on Monday after it received an order for a gas distribution project.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 150.00 and an intraday low of Rs 146.40.

The company’s subsidiary, Unison Enviro, has received letters of intent to lay, build and operate city natural gas distribution network. It has received the authorisation for two geographical areas— in Karnataka and Maharashtra and will be for a period of 25 years.

The areas that it has been granted authorisation are

- Chitradurga & Devangere districts in Karnataka

- Latur & Osamanabad districts in Maharashtra

Unison Enviro had submitted the bids to Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board for the said authorisations.

The stock had lost around 3 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has risen over 2 percent. At 13:07 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 149.55, up Rs 3.35, or 2.29 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 01:13 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.