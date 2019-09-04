Ashok Leyland tanks 6% as truck sales fall 70% in August

Sales of M&HCV, including buses, fell by 63 percent in August, whereas total vehicle sales dropped by 50 percent.
Shares of Ashok Leyland cracked over 6 percent on September 4 after the company reported a fall of 70 percent in medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV ) truck sales in the domestic market in August 2019.
The company sold 3,336 units in August 2019 against 11,135 units a year ago.
The company said on September 3 that its heavy-duty trucks range had been upgraded to meet BS-VI emission norms, which come into force from April 1, 2020.
The company has become the first Indian original equipment manufacturer to meet BS-VI norms across its full range of heavy-duty trucks with a gross vehicle weight of 16.2 tonne and above, the Hinduja group flagship said in a statement.Shares of Ashok Leyland were 4.67 percent down at Rs 62.30 on BSE at noon.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.