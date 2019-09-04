App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland tanks 6% as truck sales fall 70% in August

Sales of M&HCV, including buses, fell by 63 percent in August, whereas total vehicle sales dropped by 50 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ashok Leyland cracked over 6 percent on September 4 after the company reported a fall of 70 percent in medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV ) truck sales in the domestic market in August 2019.

The company sold 3,336 units in August 2019 against 11,135 units a year ago.

Sales of M&HCV, including buses, fell by 63 percent in August, whereas total vehicle sales dropped by 50 percent.

Close

Ashok Leyland

related news

The company said on September 3 that its heavy-duty trucks range had been upgraded to meet BS-VI emission norms, which come into force from April 1, 2020.

The company has become the first Indian original equipment manufacturer  to meet BS-VI norms across its full range of heavy-duty trucks with a gross vehicle weight of 16.2 tonne and above, the Hinduja group flagship said in a statement.

Shares of Ashok Leyland were 4.67 percent down at Rs 62.30 on BSE at noon.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.