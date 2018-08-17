App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland stock gains over 2% on Bangladesh bus order

The delivery of double decker buses will take place within eight months from now, Ashok Leyland said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ashok Leyland share price rallied as much as 2.5 percent in morning on Friday after the company bagged order for double decker buses in Bangladesh.

"....announced the winning of an order from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) for the supply of 300 Ashok Leyland buses. The order is for Double Decker buses which will help in decongesting the busy roads of Dhaka," the flagship company of Hinduja Group said in its filing.

The delivery will take place within eight months from now, it added.

"Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in Indian market and to globalize our product portfolio. This is a significant win for us and builds on the strong export growth we had last year," Vinod K Dasari, Managing Director said.

At 09:37 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 128.95, up Rs 2.85, or 2.26 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 09:43 am

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buzzing Stocks

