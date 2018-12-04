App
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland stock declines after Citi sees significant downside risks to estimates

Citi expects commercial vehicle (CV) sales to peak in FY20, with FY21 being a down-year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ashok Leyland shares declined nearly a percent intraday on Tuesday as global brokerage house maintained its sell call on the stock after November sales data.

The research house expects the stock to fall by 6.7 percent to hit a target price at Rs 100 as it sees significant downside risks to estimates if weakness continues.

Citi expects commercial vehicle (CV) sales to peak in FY20, with FY21 being a down-year.

The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 13,121 units in November 2018, lower by 9 percent compared to 14,457 units sold in same month last year.

In the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment, which contributes 66 percent to total sales, the company sold 8,718 units in month gone by, down 18 percent compared to November 2017.

However, light commercial vehicle segment sales increased 15 percent to 4,403 units in November 2018 YoY.

At 11:45 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 107.00, down Rs 0.15, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Dec 4, 2018 12:03 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buzzing Stocks

