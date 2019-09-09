Ashok Leyland slips after it declares non-working days in five plants

According to the filing, Ennore plant will have 16 non-working days, Hosur 1, 2 and CPPS five days, Alwar and Bhandara 10 days and Pantnagar will have 18 non-working days.
Ashok Leyland shed close to 2 percent intraday on September 9 after the automaker announced non-working days for its five plants during the month due to weak demand.
“We write to inform you that the following are the non-working days at our various plant locations during September 2019 due to continued weak demand for our products," Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
The company reported a 47 percent decline in commercial vehicle sales at 9,231 units in August. It posted sales of 17,386 units in the year-ago month, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.
The company along with other auto manufacturers have come under pressure after demand took a hit. It is already down 31 percent in the last three months.At 1112 hours, Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 62.70, down Rs 1.20, or 1.88 percent.