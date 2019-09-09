App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland slips after it declares non-working days in five plants

According to the filing, Ennore plant will have 16 non-working days, Hosur 1, 2 and CPPS five days, Alwar and Bhandara 10 days and Pantnagar will have 18 non-working days.

Ashok Leyland shed close to 2 percent intraday on September 9 after the automaker announced non-working days for its five plants during the month due to weak demand.

“We write to inform you that the following are the non-working days at our various plant locations during September 2019 due to continued weak demand for our products," Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Close

The company reported a 47 percent decline in commercial vehicle sales at 9,231 units in August. It posted sales of 17,386 units in the year-ago month, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

The company along with other auto manufacturers have come under pressure after demand took a hit. It is already down 31 percent in the last three months.

At 1112 hours, Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 62.70, down Rs 1.20, or 1.88 percent.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buzzing Stocks

