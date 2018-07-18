Ashok Leyland slips 7% as Macquarie maintains underperform, target Rs 113

Shares of Ashok Leyland slipped more than 7 percent intraday Wednesday as research house Macquarie maintained underperform rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 113 post June quarter numbers declared by the company on Tuesday.

According to Macquarie June quarter’s operating income was below estimates, while volume growth drives margin improvement.

Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle market share at three-year low.

The stock underperform on near term demand uncertainty, high competitive intensity and expensive valuations, it added.

The company's net profit during the quarter increased more than three-fold to Rs 370 crore compared to Rs 111.2 crore in same period last year despite higher tax cost, backed by revenue as well as operational performance.

Revenue from operations grew by 46.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,250 crore with realisations at Rs 14.83 lakh per unit against Rs 14.88 lakh per unit in year-ago.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled to Rs 647.5 crore in Q1FY19 from Rs 306.1 crore in same period last year. Margin expanded to 10.4 percent during the quarter from 7.2 percent in corresponding period last fiscal.

At 10:35 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 120.70, down Rs 7.80, or 6.07 percent on the BSE.

