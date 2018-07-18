App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 06:39 PM IST

Ashok Leyland slips 14% as Macquarie maintains underperform

Revenue from operations grew by 46.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,250 crore with realisations at Rs 14.83 lakh per unit against Rs 14.88 lakh per unit in year-ago.

Shares of Ashok Leyland slipped nearly 14 percent to close at Rs 110.60 Wednesday as research house Macquarie maintained underperform rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 113 post June quarter numbers declared by the company on Tuesday.

According to Macquarie June quarter’s operating income was below estimates, while volume growth drives margin improvement.

Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle market share at three-year low.

The stock underperform on near term demand uncertainty, high competitive intensity and expensive valuations, it added.

Morgan Stanley has remained overweight on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 178 per share.

According to research firm first quarter is a beat on better margin, which is driven by lower raw material costs.

The company's net profit during the quarter increased more than three-fold to Rs 370 crore compared to Rs 111.2 crore in same period last year despite higher tax cost, backed by revenue as well as operational performance.

Revenue from operations grew by 46.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,250 crore with realisations at Rs 14.83 lakh per unit against Rs 14.88 lakh per unit in year-ago.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled to Rs 647.5 crore in Q1FY19 from Rs 306.1 crore in same period last year. Margin expanded to 10.4 percent during the quarter from 7.2 percent in corresponding period last fiscal.

Gopal Mahadevan, Chief Financial Officer of Ashok Leyland told CNBC-TV18, “The company will have to take more price hikes to pass on higher material costs. Currently company has Rs 1,200 crore cash on balancesheet.”

 

He is not too worried about new axle load norms and expecting 8-10 percent industry growth by end of FY19 despite new norms. He feels that cost of production will rise by 2-3 percent to adhere to new notifications.

First Published on Jul 18, 2018 10:45 am

