Ashok Leyland shares gain on robust monthly sales

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Brokerage firm ICICIdirect believes the growth in medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment was particularly strong as the bus segment came out of the woods post the slump witnessed over last few years.

Shares of Ashok Leyland climbed higher in morning trade on April 3 after the company posted robust monthly sales numbers for March.

The company recorded total sales of  23,926 units in March, up 19 percent from 20,123 units in the corresponding month year ago.

Total sales volumes were also higher than global research and broking firm Nomura's estimate of 22,000 units.

At 10.40 am, shares of Ashok Leyland were trading at Rs 141.70 on the National Stock Exchange, clocking in 1.7 percent gains from the previous close.