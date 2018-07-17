Ashok Leyland shares gain 6% after better-than-expected earnings growth in Q1

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland share price rallied more than 6 percent intraday Tuesday after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended June. In actual the stock also rebounded after a 5 percent correction seen in the previous session due to likely increase in load carrying capacity of trucks.

Net profit during the quarter increased more than three-fold to Rs 370 crore compared to Rs 111.2 crore in same period last year despite higher tax cost, backed by revenue as well as operational performance.

Revenue from operations grew by 46.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,250 crore with realisations at Rs 14.83 lakh per unit against Rs 14.88 lakh per unit in year-ago.

Realisations were stable despite higher discounts and raw material costs.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled to Rs 647.5 crore in Q1FY19 from Rs 306.1 crore in same period last year. Margin expanded to 10.4 percent during the quarter from 7.2 percent in corresponding period last fiscal.

Analysts on an average had expected profit around Rs 350 crore on revenue of Rs 6,300 crore while EBITDA was expected around Rs 600 crore and margin around 9.8 percent for the quarter.

Tax expenses during the quarter increased 136.5 percent to Rs 156.6 crore compared to year-ago period.

At 13:42 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 128.40, up Rs 2.65, or 2.11 percent on the BSE.