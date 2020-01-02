App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland share price jump 4% as December sales rise 10% MoM

The company sold 11,168 vehicles in domestic and overseas markets in December 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The share price of Ashok Leyland jumped nearly 4 percent on BSE on January 2 after the commercial vehicle major posted a 10 percent month-on-month rise in sales for December 2019.

The company sold 11,168 units in the domestic and overseas markets during the month .

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's sales fell almost 28 percent as it had sold 15,490 units in December 2018.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales dipped 38 percent to 7,025 units as compared to 11,292 units in the previous December .

Light commercial vehicle sales declined marginally by 1 percent to 4,143 units in December 2019 against 4,198 units in December 2018.

Shares of Ashok Leyland were trading 3.46 percent up at Rs 83.80 on BSE at 1230 hours IST.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 12:45 pm

