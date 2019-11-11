Ashok Leyland share price dips 5% on massive slump in Q2 profit

Shares of auto major Ashok Leyland tanked over 5 percent in early trade on November 11 after the company reported a massive 92.6 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit at Rs 38.9 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 527.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The company posted a one-time loss of Rs 64.8 crore in Q2FY20 against loss of Rs 19.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, due to expenses on voluntary retirement scheme and provision for obligation relating to a subsidiary.

Revenue from operations fell 48.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,929.5 crore while volumes dropped 44 percent YoY in Q2 to 28,938 units.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 72.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 228.6 crore and margin contracted 510bps to 5.8 percent in Q2FY20 YoY.

The commercial vehicle maker is gearing up for an entry into Russia and push its trucks in key African markets by leveraging a new modular platform the company unveiled on Monday at its technical centre near Chennai. The Hinduja Group company is resting its global plans on this platform, which meets Bharat Stage-VI emission standards and integrates three architectures it previously used for BS-IV vehicles.