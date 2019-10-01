App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland September sales fall by 55% to 8,780 units

Total domestic sales were down by 57 percent YoY to 7,851 units in September 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashok Leyland, India's second largest commercial vehicle-maker, sold lower-than-expected 8,780 units in September, a sharp drop of 55 percent compared to the 19,374 vehicles sold in the same month in 2018.

Nomura had expected a sale of 9,982 units.

The company's medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales dropped 67 percent year-on-year to 4,744 units and light commercial vehicle dipped 21 percent to 4,036 units compared to the same month last year, Ashok Leyland told the BSE.

Close

Total domestic sales were down by 57 percent YoY to 7,851 units in September.

The stock was quoting at Rs 66.40, down Rs 2.35, or 3.42 percent, on the BSE at 1210 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.