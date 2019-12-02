Ashok Leyland sales down 22% in November but beat estimates

Ashok Leyland on December 2 said it sold 10,175 commercial vehicles in November, which is a 22 percent decline from the same period last year but is better than analysts’ estimates.

The company sold 13,119 units in the same month last year. A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts for November 2019 had estimated sales at 9,666 units.

Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in November declined 32 percent year-on-year to 5,966 units, the company said in its BSE filing.

Domestic sales during the month dipped 25 percent to 9,377 units YoY, it added.

The company sold 4,209 light commercial vehicles in November, down 4 percent compared to the same month last year.