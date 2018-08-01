App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland rises 4% on strong July sales number

The company's July 2018 total sales jumped 27 percent at 15,199 units against 11,981 units in July 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ashok Leyland gained more than 4 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of strong sales numbers declared by the company for the month ended July 2018.

The company's July 2018 total sales jumped 27 percent at 15,199 units against 11,981 units in July 2017.

Its medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales were up 22 percent at 10,996 units against 9,026 units.

Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales increased by 42 percent at 4,203 units versus 2,955 units

The company had posted net profit of Rs 370 crore for the quarter ended June 2018, against Rs 111.2 crore for the same quarter in 2017.

Net sales of the company came in at Rs 6,250 crore, a growth of 38 percent compared to Rs 4,534 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

At 11:10 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 116.45, up Rs 3.65, or 3.24 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 11:21 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.