Ashok Leyland rises 4% on strong July sales number

Shares of Ashok Leyland gained more than 4 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of strong sales numbers declared by the company for the month ended July 2018.

The company's July 2018 total sales jumped 27 percent at 15,199 units against 11,981 units in July 2017.

Its medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales were up 22 percent at 10,996 units against 9,026 units.

Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales increased by 42 percent at 4,203 units versus 2,955 units

The company had posted net profit of Rs 370 crore for the quarter ended June 2018, against Rs 111.2 crore for the same quarter in 2017.

Net sales of the company came in at Rs 6,250 crore, a growth of 38 percent compared to Rs 4,534 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

At 11:10 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 116.45, up Rs 3.65, or 3.24 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil