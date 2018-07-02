App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland rises 2% on robust June sales number

Also, company's April-June 2018 sales numbers rose 48 percent at 42,127 against 28,498 units in April-June 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ashok Leyland rose 2.5 percent intraday Monday as company reported robust June sales number.

The company total June sales numbers increased by 28 percent at 15,791 units against 12,333 units, in the same month last year.

Also, company's April-June 2018 sales numbers rose 48 percent at 42,127 against 28,498 units in April-June 2017.

Its light commercial vehicle (LCV) sale numbers increased by 45 percent at 4,534 units and M&HCV sale numbers rose 22 percent at 11,257 units.

ashok

At 10:35 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 128.90, up Rs 3.45, or 2.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 10:47 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.