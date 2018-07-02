Ashok Leyland rises 2% on robust June sales number

Shares of Ashok Leyland rose 2.5 percent intraday Monday as company reported robust June sales number.

The company total June sales numbers increased by 28 percent at 15,791 units against 12,333 units, in the same month last year.

Also, company's April-June 2018 sales numbers rose 48 percent at 42,127 against 28,498 units in April-June 2017.

Its light commercial vehicle (LCV) sale numbers increased by 45 percent at 4,534 units and M&HCV sale numbers rose 22 percent at 11,257 units.

At 10:35 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 128.90, up Rs 3.45, or 2.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil