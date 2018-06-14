App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland rises 2% as Hinduja Leyland Finance files IPO papers with SEBI

Non-banking finance company Hinduja Leyland Finance has filed draft red herring prospectus for its IPO with capital market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), reports CNBC-TV18 quoting NewsRise.

Shares of Ashok Leyland rose 2.3 percent intraday Thursday as its NBFC Hinduja Leyland Finance has filed IPO papers with SEBI.

The public offer comprises of fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 500 crore by the company and offer for sale up to 2.19 crore equity shares.

Vehicle finance NBFC Hinduja Leyland Finance is promoted by second largest commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland and Hinduja Power.

Axis Capital, Citi Group Global Markets India and YES Securities are book running lead managers to the issue.

At 15:24 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 145.20, up Rs 2.40, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 03:31 pm

