Ashok Leyland posts 35% decline in October sales dented by MHCV

Commercial-vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reported a 35 percent decline year-on-year in October sales, dented by MHCV segment.

The company sold 9,857 units in October 2019 against 15,149 units sold in the same month last year, but the month-on-month performance was good at 12.3 percent growth due to low base and festive demand.

Overall sales were higher than Nomura's expectation of 9,000 units for the month.

Domestic sales declined 37 percent year-on-year to 9,074 units in October, with light commercial vehicle segment registering a 12 percent degrowth the company said .

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales fell by a significant 48 percent to 5,126 units YoY during the month, it added.