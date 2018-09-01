Ashok Leyland posts 27% growth in total sales for August

Ashok Leyland on Saturday reported a growth of 27 percent (year-on-year) in its total sales for August, according to its filing to the exchanges. The company sold 17,386 units for the month against 13,637 units during the same month of last year.

India’s third-largest commercial vehicles maker reported a rise of 24 percent for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) at 13,158 units against 10,570 units in August 2017.

Meanwhile, the company further announced a surge of 38 percent in its large commercial vehicles sales at 4,228 units against 3,067 units last year.

Shares of the firm have risen 15 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it fell 2 percent. At the close of market hours on Friday, Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 129.25, down Rs 1.65, or 1.26 percent, on the BSE.