you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland October auto sales up 17% at 15,149 units



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ashok Leyland has registered 17 percent jump in its October auto sales numbers at 15,149 units.

The company sold 12,944 units in October 2017.

M&HCV sales were up 7% at 9,797 units versus 9,140 units. LCV sales rose 41 percent at 5,352 units versus 3,804 units, YoY.

In current financial year (April-September 2018) the company's total sales increased by 30 percent at 78,331 units from 60,421 units in same period last year.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 13 to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.

At 10:52 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 114.15, down Rs 0.55, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 10:58 am

