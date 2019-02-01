App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:44 PM IST

Ashok Leyland January sales rise 9% to 19,741 units

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Commercial and defence vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has reported a 9 percent on year growth in January sales at 19,741 units, driven by M&HCV trucks and LCV segments.

The company sold 18,100 vehicles during the same month last year.

Medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales, which majorly contributes to total sales, increased by 8 percent to 14,694 units YoY including trucks growth of 9 percent and bus 1 percent YoY.

Ashok Leyland sold 5,047 units under light commercial vehicle segment, higher by 13 percent against 4,458 units in January 2018.

At 12:27 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 86.70, up Rs 5.40, or 6.64 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:44 pm

