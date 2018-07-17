Ashok Leyland gains over 2% ahead of June quarter results

Shares of Ashok Leyland were trading over 2 percent higher in the morning trade on Tuesday ahead of its June quarter earnings announcement.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 128.45 and an intraday low of Rs 125.00.

Gaining from a continued surge in demand across categories, and last year's lower base, domestic commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland will likely post a threefold rise in its bottom line for the June quarter.

According a Reuters poll of 15 analysts, the Chennai-based truck and bus maker's net profit is seen rising 220 percent year on year to Rs 356.3 crore for the quarter under review. The company's financials for the June quarter included those of Hinduja Foundaries, which merged with Ashok Leyland during the December quarter last year.

The company's performance in that quarter was also hit by some weakness in demand after it switched to Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) emission norms for all its vehicles.

The firm, like other manufacturers, was forced to liquidate its BS-III stock in March, 2017, at heavy discounts after the Supreme Court ordered all sales of BS-III grade vehicles to be halted after March 31, 2017. This created a demand vacuum in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Ashok Leyland's revenue for Q1FY19 is expected to come in at around Rs 6,359 crore, 41 percent higher than the Rs 4,514 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The stock has fallen around 8 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has lost around 5 percent too. At 09:28 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 127.75, up Rs 2.00, or 1.59 percent, on the BSE.