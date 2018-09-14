App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland gains 3% on winning order to supply 200 buses to BRTC

The company today announced the winning of another order from BRTC for the supply of 200 Ashok Leyland buses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Ashok Leyland added 3 percent intraday Friday after winning of another order from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).

The company today announced the winning of another order from BRTC for the supply of 200 Ashok Leyland buses. The order is for single decker AC buses which includes intercity AC buses as well as city AC buses.

These completely built-up (CBU) units for BRTC will be procured against a tender under Indian Line of Credit.

Vinod K. Dasari, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland said, "We continue to serve the Bangladesh market and this repeat order, after the double-decker bus order, is a testament of the trust they have in our brand."

"Bangladesh continues to be one of our most important export markets. And it will continue to play a key role in our strategy of increasing our export share in total revenue," he said further.

At 14:33 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 131.75, up Rs 3.85, or 3.01 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 02:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

