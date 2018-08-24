Ashok Leyland gains 1% on winning tender for defence tracked combat vehicle

Shares of Ashok Leyland added nearly 1 percent in the early trade on Friday as company won a tender for defence tracked combat vehicle.

The company will collaborate with combat vehicles research and development establishment (CVRDE), Chennai for manufacture, assembly and testing of light weight clutch for the design and development of weight optimized 1500 hp automatic transmission for main battle tanks.

Amandeep Singh, Head - Defence, Ashok Leyland, said, "As part of our strategy to enhance our contribution to our Defence Forces and to expand our business scope within our focus area of 'Solutions for Mobility on Land', we have been working on Tracked Vehicles."

"With this win, we mark yet another milestone where we start working on the tracked vehicles that our soldiers use," he added.

At 09:17 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 133.10, up Rs 1.00, or 0.76 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 167.50 and 52-week low Rs 102.20 on 08 May, 2018 and 24 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.54 percent below its 52-week high and 30.23 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil