Ashok Leyland gains 1% as Stewart & Mackertich initiates coverage with accumulate call

Ashok Leyland shares gained a percent in morning on Friday after Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management initiated coverage on the stock with accumulate rating.

The research house said India's M&HCV industry is expected to report double digit growth till FY20. Proliferation of 'Hub & Spoke' model and improved economic activity is benefiting the commercial vehicle (CV) industry in a big way.

Despite policy related fluctuations the CV space has remained buoyant and AL is perfectly poised to take up the opportunity considering its 50 percent market share in the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV_ segment which is currently experiencing strong growth due to GST led structural change in the logistics sector, it added.

According to Stewart & Mackertich, the gain in market share is expected to be limited for Leyland considering Tata Motor' (TML) aggressive pricing strategy but Leyland's dominance in the higher tonnage segment is likely to continue.

Operating leverage, increasing global footprint, investment in Electric Vehicles, favourable product mix and LCV business consolidation are expected to augur well for the company going forward, the research house feels.

However, due to implementation of BS VI emission standard on CV, prices are likely to move up by around 8-10 percent and as a result pre-buy is likely to set in FY20 to avoid higher prices, it said, adding so, a volume de-growth in FY21 is highly expected which is likely to create a drag on its operating performance.

But the implementation of scrappage policy is likely to create additional demand of around 3,00,000 CVs from FY21 onwards and it is expected to provide traction to some extent to the falling volume from FY21 onwards, according to Stewart & Mackertich.

However, there is no clarity regarding the implementation of scrappage policy yet, the research house opted for scenario analysis.

The broker valued Ashok Leyland on a SOTP basis after putting 50 percent weightage on both the probable scenarios [with Scrappage Policy & without Scrappage Policy] and the Target Price for one-year horizon is Rs 113 per share.

At 11:39 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 103.60, up Rs 0.25, or 0.24 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.