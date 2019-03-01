Ashok Leyland February sales increase 0.4%, MHCV segment reports 3% decline

Ashok Leyland, country's second largest commercial vehicle maker, sold 18,245 units in February 2019 which increased only 0.4 percent over 18,181 units sold in same month last year driven by LCV segment.

Domestic sales grew by 1 percent year-on-year to 17,352 units in month gone by, it said.

Light commercial vehicle sales during the month increased sharply by 11 percent to 4,954 units, but medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales fell 3 percent to 13,291 units in February YoY.

Total sales numbers were lower than Nomura expectations of 20,000 units.

