App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland falls 4% on subdued July sales, Q1 earnings

Country's second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland said it sold 10,927 units in July 2019, falling 28 percent compared to 15,199 units sold in previous year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland fell nearly 4 percent intraday on August 1 after the company reported subdued sales in July and disappointing numbers in the quarter ended June 2019.

The stock has been under pressure, falling 40 percent in last nine-month and 22 percent in last one month on account of slowdown in auto sector. It was quoting at Rs 67.70, down Rs 2.20, or 3.15 percent on the BSE at 1358 hours IST.

The country's second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer said it sold 10,927 units in July 2019, falling 28 percent compared to 15,199 units sold in the previous year.

Close

Numbers also missed analyst expectations. Nomura had expected the company to report sales of 12,600 units in the month gone by.

related news

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales degrew 39 percent year-on-year to 6,722 units while light commercial vehicle sales were flat at 4,205 units against 4,203 units sold in the previous year.

In addition, Ashok Leyland reported a massive 40.7 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 275 crore amid slowdown and on higher tax rate.

Revenue degrew by 7.5 percent to Rs 6,514.7 crore compared to year-ago, but earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 4.2 percent to Rs 960 crore. Margin expanded 160bps to 14.7 percent in Q1 YoY.

"With signs of slower demand, we are closely watching the developments in the industry. We continue to take cost out and drive productivity and growth initiatives," Gopal Mahadevan, Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer said.

While having a neutral call on the stock with a target at Rs 91 per share, Nomura said revenue was 4 percent below its estimates, though EBITDA was largely in-line with expectations.

Higher tax rate led to a significant miss at the PAT level and M&HCV demand outlook continued to worsen further, it added.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.