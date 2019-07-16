Ashok Leyland falls 4% as Pantnagar plant shut for 9 days

Ashok Leyland shares fell nearly 4 percent intraday on July 16 after the company announced shutting down its Pantnagar plant for nine days.

The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker, on July 15, said its plant situated at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand will remain closed from July 16 to July 24, 2019 (both days inclusive).

The reason cited by the company was weak demand and outlook for the industry.

The auto sector has been struggling for last one year to revive sales growth but liquidity concerns and slowdown in domestic market have dampened sentiment.

The stock has fallen 33 percent in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 84.50, down Rs 1.00, or 1.17 percent on the BSE at 1121 hours IST.