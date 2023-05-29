English
    Ashishkumar Chauhan honoured with lifetime achievement award by Global Custodian

    The award honours Ashishkumar Chauhan for his visionary leadership, outstanding contribution to the Indian securities market

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
    He was a founding team member of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and is currently the MD & CEO of NSE. Before this he also spearheaded BSE.

    Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), has been awarded the "Lifetime Achievement Award - Leaders in Custody Awards for Asia Pacific" by Global Custodian, a leading international publication covering securities services

    The award was conferred on him on May 25, 2023, in Singapore.

    The award recognises Chauhan, who helmed both Indian stock exchanges, as "a visionary business" leader, for his outstanding contribution to the Indian securities market. A founding member of the NSE, Chauhan earlier spearheaded BSE.

    The "Leaders in Custody Awards for Asia Pacific" honours achievements of securities services, infrastructure and technology providers across the Asia-Pacific region, along with "Editors’ Choice awards", "Innovation awards" and coveted individual awards, including "GC Legend" and "Industry Person of the Year".

    Global Custodian, known for its sharp insights into the global securities services industry,  has been publishing quality commentary and analysis for more than three decades now and its series of annual surveys have become a benchmark for the industry.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 29, 2023 12:38 pm