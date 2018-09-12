App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 12:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashish Kacholia raises stake in SME Marshall Machines to 8%

Ashish Kacholia has bought 6,99,000 shares of the company at Rs 41.88 per share through open market transactions, on top of his holding of 4.65 lakh shares as of September 7.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ace investor Ashish Kacholia raised his stake in small medium enterprise Marshall Machines to 8 percent on September 11.

He held 3.2 percent stake in the firm as of September 7, which increased by 4.8 percent to 8 percent now.

Kacholia has bought 6,99,000 shares of the company at Rs 41.88 per share through open market transactions, on top of his holding of 4.65 lakh shares as of September 7.

Trust Finstock also purchased 1,71,000 shares of the company at Rs 41.59 per share while Choice Equity Broking sold 78,000 shares at Rs 41.89 per share on the NSE.

Marshall Machines, which listed on the NSE Emerge platform, provides complete machining solutions to manufacturers of axles, crankshafts, auto parts, fans, pumps, bearings, gear blanks, bushes, etc.

Its customers include group companies of Hero Honda, Rockman, GNA, Usha, Havells, Amtek Auto etc & Vendors of Maruti, TVS, Sona, Mahindra, Hyundai, Bosch etc.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 12:03 am

