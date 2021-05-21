Ashish Kacholia raises stake in Garware Hi-Tech Films, Dalmia Power offloads 4.47% in IEX

live bse live

Ace-investor Ashish Kacholia has raised his shareholding in Garware Hi-Tech Films by 0.55 percent to 2.58 percent on May 20. Garware Hi-Tech Films was earlier known as Garware Polyester, one of the largest exporters of polyester films in India.

The bulk deals data available on the BSE showed that Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia acquired 1.28 lakh equity shares in the company (representing 0.55 percent of total paid-up equity) at a price of Rs 755 per share on May 20. The value of these shares stood at Rs 9.66 crore.

Kacholia held 2.03 percent stake (4,72,521 equity shares) in Garware Hi-Tech as of March 31, 2021.

As per stockholdings based on data filed by exchanges, Kacholia's portfolio is worth Rs 1,348 crore with about 23 companies as of March 31, 2021.

Among other bulk deals, Dalmia Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, sold 1.34 crore equity shares in Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday, at Rs 363.84 per share on the BSE.

Dalmia Bharat also informed exchanges that its subsidiary Dalmia Power has sold 1,34,00,000 equity shares (4.473 percent shareholding) of IEX in the open market on May 20 at a consideration of Rs 487.55 crore.

"Post this disposal, the balance shareholding of the company (directly or indirectly) in IEX is 4,65,06,556 equity shares (15.525 percent shareholding)," said Dalmia Bharat.

On the other hand, Copthall Mauritius Investment and Societe Generale were major buyers of IEX via bulk deals.

Copthall acquired 16,54,117 equity shares (0.55 percent shareholding) of Indian Energy Exchange at Rs 362.68 per share and Societe Generale bought 22,14,870 equity shares (0.73 percent shareholding) of the exchange at Rs 361.66 per share.

Broad Street Investments (Singapore) Pte Limited sold 25.10 lakh equity shares (0.52 percent shareholding) in Den Networks at Rs 44.21 per share on the NSE.

As of March 2021, Broad Street Investments held 3,06,42,881 equity shares (6.42 percent shareholding) in Den Networks, the digital cable TV service provider. With this bulk deal, its shareholding in Den fell below 6 percent now.